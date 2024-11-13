Global Trade Dynamics Shift: WTO Highlights Increasing Restrictions

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reported a notable increase in trade-restrictive measures enacted by G20 member countries between mid-October 2023 and mid-October 2024.

During this period, G20 economies introduced 91 new trade-restrictive measures and 141 trade-facilitating measures concerning goods, primarily targeting imports.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed concerns about this trend, noting its potential to cause shortages and market volatility, urging G20 nations to prioritize open and predictable markets.

