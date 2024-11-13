Left Menu

Global Trade Dynamics Shift: WTO Highlights Increasing Restrictions

The WTO report reveals a rise in trade-restrictive measures among G20 member countries from October 2023 to October 2024. New trade-restrictive measures totaled USD 828.9 billion, while trade-facilitating measures reached USD 1,069.6 billion. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urges G20 nations to maintain open markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:58 IST
  • India

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reported a notable increase in trade-restrictive measures enacted by G20 member countries between mid-October 2023 and mid-October 2024.

During this period, G20 economies introduced 91 new trade-restrictive measures and 141 trade-facilitating measures concerning goods, primarily targeting imports.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed concerns about this trend, noting its potential to cause shortages and market volatility, urging G20 nations to prioritize open and predictable markets.

