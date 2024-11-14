Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Reports Impressive Revenue Growth Amid Global Expansion Moves

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. shows robust revenue growth in Q2 & H1 FY25, with significant international contract in Mozambique. Despite higher mobilisation costs affecting profitability, operational efficiencies are expected to stabilize. Major shareholder initiatives include interim dividend and employee stock options to foster growth and ownership culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd., a prominent infrastructure consultancy firm in India, announced a striking unaudited financial performance for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025. The company experienced remarkable revenue growth, with Q2 revenues rising 42.88% year-over-year to reach Rs 32.92 crore.

For the first half of FY25, the company generated total revenues of Rs 52.93 crore, reflecting a 53.19% increase compared to the previous year. While initial costs related to new projects have moderated profitability, managing director Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti expressed confidence in future operational efficiencies to improve financial outcomes.

This period also marked significant milestones for Dhruv Consultancy, including securing its first international contract in Mozambique, valued at $500,000, and an impressive order book worth Rs 666.90 crore. The firm is committed to delivering long-term stakeholder value and is on an assertive path to expanding its global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

