Trent Shares Plunge Amid Unimpressive Q3 Revenue Growth

Trent shares fell by over 8% following the announcement of its third-quarter revenue growth, which did not meet investor expectations. Although the company's revenue rose by 17% to Rs 5,220 crore, the market was not impressed. The company's Q3 report impacted its share price significantly during morning trading.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 11:51 IST
  • India

Trent, a prominent retail firm under the Tata group, witnessed a substantial drop in its stock value during Tuesday morning trading, with shares slipping over 8%.

The decline came after the company reported a 17% increase in standalone revenue to Rs 5,220 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, failing to impress investors. This figure compared to Rs 4,466 crore from the same period last year.

By December 31, 2025, Trent operated 278 Westside and 854 Zudio stores, among others. Despite an 18% revenue increase for the first nine months of the fiscal year, the announcement led to Trent stocks being the worst performers on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty during the morning session.

