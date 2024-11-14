Left Menu

India's First School Radio Podcast on Climate Resilience Launched in Dehradun

Reckitt, in collaboration with Plan India and OHO Radio, launches India's first School Radio Podcast focusing on climate change in Dehradun. This initiative is part of Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign, aiming to foster youth engagement in sustainable practices and environmental education, aligning with Government's Mission LiFE.

Dettol Banega Swasth India launches Dettol School Radio Podcast. Image Credit: ANI
Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, has launched India's inaugural School Radio Podcast focusing on climate change. In collaboration with Plan India and OHO Radio, this pioneering project, unveiled in Dehradun, aims to significantly enhance environmental education among school students across Uttarakhand through the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign.

The initiative is closely aligned with the Government of India's Mission LiFE, aiming to inspire students to embrace sustainable living and environmental stewardship. Hosted by RJ Kaavya, the podcast serves as a platform for young people to amplify their voices, promoting climate resilience and public health awareness.

The Dettol School Radio Podcast is an innovative effort to deepen environmental consciousness while developing communication skills among the youth. It also offers 1,300 scholarships to reinforce environmental responsibility. The project unites Reckitt's advocacy for a cleaner future with Government's sustainable goals, fostering a community-driven approach to health and climate resilience.

