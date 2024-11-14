Left Menu

New York Revives Landmark Congestion Pricing for Manhattan

New York City plans to restart its congestion pricing for driving in Manhattan after being postponed in June. Initially set at $15, the toll is now proposed to be $9, targeting areas south of 60th Street. The Federal Highway Administration is finalizing the approval process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:15 IST
New York Revives Landmark Congestion Pricing for Manhattan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York City's congestion pricing plan is back on the agenda after being shelved earlier in June. The initiative, which aims to alleviate traffic in Manhattan, originally proposed a $15 toll for daytime drivers.

Now, the state plans to implement a $9 charge for vehicles entering the city south of 60th Street. This marks the first attempt in the U.S. to introduce such a measure.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that New York has communicated its updated plans to the Federal Highway Administration, which is in the process of completing the necessary steps for approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024