New York Revives Landmark Congestion Pricing for Manhattan

New York City's congestion pricing plan is back on the agenda after being shelved earlier in June. The initiative, which aims to alleviate traffic in Manhattan, originally proposed a $15 toll for daytime drivers.

Now, the state plans to implement a $9 charge for vehicles entering the city south of 60th Street. This marks the first attempt in the U.S. to introduce such a measure.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that New York has communicated its updated plans to the Federal Highway Administration, which is in the process of completing the necessary steps for approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)