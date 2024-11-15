Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Revival: Milei's Market Magic

Argentina's country risk index dropped sharply, reaching its lowest level since July 2019 under President Javier Milei, reflecting market confidence in debt performance, fiscal strategies, and government buybacks. Despite economic challenges, Milei's policies have improved financial stability, as the nation prepares to renegotiate an IMF loan.

Argentina's country risk index plummeted on Thursday to its lowest since July 2019, indicating market confidence in the nation's public debt performance, fiscal policies, and government dollar buybacks under President Javier Milei's libertarian direction.

The JPMorgan benchmark, reflecting the yield spread on Argentine bonds against U.S. debt, dropped to 772 basis points. This significant decline is crucial for Argentina's access to international credit, as it prepares to renegotiate a $44-billion IMF loan in December, improving dramatically from the 2,500 points seen under the prior administration.

While Milei's cost-cutting reforms have hurt economic growth and increased poverty, they have also led to record bond parities and bolstered stock exchanges. His successful financial strategies bolster Argentina's position as he plans to meet U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming for favorable trade agreements.

