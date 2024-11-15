Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Four Family Members in Kolhapur

A tragic accident near Kenpura village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur resulted in the deaths of four family members. Their car lost control and fell into a ditch. Two others were injured and are currently receiving treatment. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:43 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Four Family Members in Kolhapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, four members of a family from Maharashtra's Kolhapur lost their lives when their vehicle veered off the road and plummeted into a ditch near Kenpura village, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

According to Sanderao SHO Laxman Singh, the unfortunate event occurred on Thursday night. The six passengers were traveling from Jodhpur to Sheoganj in Sirohi district after visiting relatives when their car spun out of control near Kenpura and overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (38), daughter Sakshi (19), and son Sanskar (17). Two other family members are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. Initial investigations suggest speeding as the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024