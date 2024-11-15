Tragic Accident Claims Four Family Members in Kolhapur

In a tragic incident, four members of a family from Maharashtra's Kolhapur lost their lives when their vehicle veered off the road and plummeted into a ditch near Kenpura village, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

According to Sanderao SHO Laxman Singh, the unfortunate event occurred on Thursday night. The six passengers were traveling from Jodhpur to Sheoganj in Sirohi district after visiting relatives when their car spun out of control near Kenpura and overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (38), daughter Sakshi (19), and son Sanskar (17). Two other family members are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. Initial investigations suggest speeding as the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)