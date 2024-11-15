Left Menu

Sterling Tools Ltd Reports Impressive Profits Amid E-Mobility Surge

Sterling Tools Ltd reported a 40% profit surge at Rs 17.5 crore for Q3, thanks to robust growth from its SGEM arm. Total income rose 35.2% to Rs 285.9 crore, driven by increased revenue share from E-Mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling Tools Ltd, a prominent electric vehicle component manufacturer, has witnessed a remarkable 40% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 17.5 crore in the July to September quarter of this fiscal year.

Driven by the thriving performance of its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), the company's total income escalated by 35.2% to Rs 285.9 crore. This surpasses last year's corresponding period income of Rs 211.5 crore.

The growth was bolstered by SGEM's increased contribution, now accounting for 42% of the company's revenue mix, compared to 30% in the same period last fiscal year, as stated by Managing Director Atul Aggarwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

