Sterling Tools Ltd Reports Impressive Profits Amid E-Mobility Surge
Sterling Tools Ltd reported a 40% profit surge at Rs 17.5 crore for Q3, thanks to robust growth from its SGEM arm. Total income rose 35.2% to Rs 285.9 crore, driven by increased revenue share from E-Mobility solutions.
Sterling Tools Ltd, a prominent electric vehicle component manufacturer, has witnessed a remarkable 40% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 17.5 crore in the July to September quarter of this fiscal year.
Driven by the thriving performance of its subsidiary, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility (SGEM), the company's total income escalated by 35.2% to Rs 285.9 crore. This surpasses last year's corresponding period income of Rs 211.5 crore.
The growth was bolstered by SGEM's increased contribution, now accounting for 42% of the company's revenue mix, compared to 30% in the same period last fiscal year, as stated by Managing Director Atul Aggarwal.
