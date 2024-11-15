Left Menu

Trailblazing the Constitution: IIT Madras & JGU's Robotic Innovation for India's First Constitution Museum

Indian Institute of Technology Madras and O.P. Jindal Global University collaborate to develop S.A.M.V.I.D., a semi-humanoid robot guide, for India's first Constitution Museum at JGU. This initiative celebrates the Constitution's 75-year legacy, offering interactive experiences through cutting-edge technology to enhance visitor engagement with India's constitutional journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:38 IST
Trailblazing the Constitution: IIT Madras & JGU's Robotic Innovation for India's First Constitution Museum
JGU and IIT Madras Collaborate to Design Advanced Robot Tour Guide for India's First Constitution Museum . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and O.P. Jindal Global University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop S.A.M.V.I.D., a semi-humanoid robot guide for India's first Constitution Museum at the JGU campus in Haryana. This innovation aims to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption by enhancing visitor engagement through technology.

The robot will employ cutting-edge language models to interact with visitors, providing guided tours and detailed information about the exhibits. This marks a significant step toward integrating technology into educational and cultural experiences, making the Constitution Museum a landmark in Indian constitutional history. It is set to open on November 26, 2024, commemorating the Constitution's adoption anniversary.

The collaboration will see JGU and IIT Madras bring history alive through AI-driven interactive experiences and progressive displays. With advanced technology like SAMVID, the museum aims to offer an immersive experience, highlighting each section of the document and the historical debates that shaped India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024