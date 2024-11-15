Trailblazing the Constitution: IIT Madras & JGU's Robotic Innovation for India's First Constitution Museum

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and O.P. Jindal Global University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop S.A.M.V.I.D., a semi-humanoid robot guide for India's first Constitution Museum at the JGU campus in Haryana. This innovation aims to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption by enhancing visitor engagement through technology.

The robot will employ cutting-edge language models to interact with visitors, providing guided tours and detailed information about the exhibits. This marks a significant step toward integrating technology into educational and cultural experiences, making the Constitution Museum a landmark in Indian constitutional history. It is set to open on November 26, 2024, commemorating the Constitution's adoption anniversary.

The collaboration will see JGU and IIT Madras bring history alive through AI-driven interactive experiences and progressive displays. With advanced technology like SAMVID, the museum aims to offer an immersive experience, highlighting each section of the document and the historical debates that shaped India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)