Tragedy Strikes at Villafranca Retirement Home

A fire in a retirement home in Villafranca de Ebro, Spain, resulted in at least 10 deaths. The blaze, which began in a room, affected elderly residents with mental health issues. Smoke inhalation was the primary cause of fatalities. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:29 IST
A devastating fire claimed the lives of at least 10 people at a retirement home in Villafranca de Ebro, northern Spain, early Friday morning.

Igniting in a room at the Jardines de Villafranca care home, the blaze primarily affected elderly residents with mental health conditions, according to regional president Jorge Azcon. At least one individual remains in critical condition.

Firefighters, led by Eduardo Sanchez, managed to confine the flames to their origin. The closed doors prevented the fire from spreading further, though several residents suffered from smoke inhalation. An investigation into the incident is now underway as officials work to relocate the remaining residents safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

