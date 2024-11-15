Tragedy Strikes at Villafranca Retirement Home

A devastating fire claimed the lives of at least 10 people at a retirement home in Villafranca de Ebro, northern Spain, early Friday morning.

Igniting in a room at the Jardines de Villafranca care home, the blaze primarily affected elderly residents with mental health conditions, according to regional president Jorge Azcon. At least one individual remains in critical condition.

Firefighters, led by Eduardo Sanchez, managed to confine the flames to their origin. The closed doors prevented the fire from spreading further, though several residents suffered from smoke inhalation. An investigation into the incident is now underway as officials work to relocate the remaining residents safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)