Parag Milk Foods Reports Robust Q2 Growth

Parag Milk Foods Ltd has reported a significant financial performance, announcing a 16% increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 29.21 crore. This marks a notable improvement from the Rs 25.19 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company's total income also surged to Rs 878.43 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, compared to Rs 803.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. These figures were disclosed in a recent regulatory filing on November 11.

Established in 1992, Parag Milk Foods Ltd has cemented its position as a leading dairy firm in the country, with manufacturing facilities strategically located in Manchar, Maharashtra, Palamaner, Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat, Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)