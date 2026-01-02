Left Menu

A Unified Feast: Sapphire Foods Merges with Devyani International

Sapphire Foods, operator of Yum! Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut, will merge with Devyani International, a leading Indian QSR chain. This strategic consolidation creates a single Yum! India Franchisee, enhancing growth and profitability. The merger awaits regulatory approvals and is expected to finalize in 12-15 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the quick service restaurant sector in India, Sapphire Foods has announced a merger with Devyani International. The strategic consolidation aims to bring about a single, unified Yum! India franchisee for KFC and Pizza Hut, promising substantial growth and profitability improvements.

The boards of both companies approved the arrangement, pending regulatory nods. The merger is anticipated to complete within 12 to 15 months, creating one of India's largest QSR platforms. A share-swap ratio of 177 Devyani shares for 100 Sapphire shares has been proposed.

Devyani, already a major player in the QSR market, will increase its footprint with the acquisition of additional KFC restaurants. The merger also promises synergy benefits and could strengthen Devyani's international presence, particularly in Sri Lanka, further enhancing the company's operational scale and profitability.

