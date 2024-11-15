Left Menu

Wall Street Reacts as Fed Chair Powell Signals Patience on Rate Cuts

Wall Street faced a downturn following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who indicated no urgency for interest-rate cuts. His comments boosted bond yields and pressured equities sensitive to rate changes. Traders now foresee little easing by 2025, and all major U.S. stock indexes registered weekly losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:33 IST
Wall Street Reacts as Fed Chair Powell Signals Patience on Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street braced for a downward shift on Friday, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments dampened hopes for imminent interest-rate cuts. After Powell announced that there's no hurry to adjust rates, bond yields climbed, creating strain on rate-sensitive stocks.

Powell emphasized economic growth, a strong job market, and inflation persisting above desired levels as factors allowing the Fed to proceed cautiously with future rate decisions. Following his speech, U.S. Treasury yields rose, and the major stock indexes ended lower.

Market participants responded to Powell's remarks by increasing their bets that the Fed will hold rates steady in December, with predictive data signaling just 71 basis points of total rate easing by the end of 2025. October it sales beat expectations, adding complexity to inflation and economic outlook deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024