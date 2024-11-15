Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision: Four Dead, Six Injured in Manglaur

Four members of a wedding party lost their lives, and six others were injured when their car overturned on a highway near Manglaur. The accident, involving a collision with a divider, resulted in the death of two individuals on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The car was en route to a wedding in Roorkee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:06 IST
In a tragic incident near Manglaur, four individuals from a wedding party were killed and six injured when their vehicle hit a highway divider and overturned, police reported on Friday.

The accident occurred late Thursday night near Gur Mandi. According to Superintendent of Police (rural) Swapan Kishore, the impact was so severe that the car flipped several times, resulting in the immediate death of two youths.

Two more persons succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The injured are receiving treatment in Roorkee, with one in critical condition. The car had ten 'baraatis' heading to a wedding ceremony, and a search was initiated for one missing individual, later found in distress away from the scene, identified as 19-year-old Aditya.

