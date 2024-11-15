GM's Workforce Restructuring Amidst Electric Vehicle Transition

General Motors is implementing layoffs affecting approximately 1,000 employees worldwide as part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at bolstering its competitive position in the global automobile market. The majority of the job cuts impact white-collar workers, with notifications sent out on Friday.

The automaker stated that the need to optimize for speed and excellence is driving these layoffs, though further specifics were not provided. General Motors is navigating the shift towards electric vehicles, a challenge shared by many automakers, as it invests in EV battery and assembly plants alongside traditional gas-powered models.

Amid these transitions, GM's US new electric vehicle sales have increased by 7.2% to 936,000 through September, though this growth is slower compared to last year's figures. The company aims to cut $2 billion in fixed costs by the end of the year as it continues adjusting its workforce strategies to meet future demands.

