Left Menu

GM's Workforce Restructuring Amidst Electric Vehicle Transition

General Motors is laying off around 1,000 employees globally to reduce costs and remain competitive in the evolving automobile market. These cuts primarily affect white-collar workers. GM is balancing the transition to electric vehicles while maintaining traditional models and aims to achieve $2 billion in cost savings by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:38 IST
GM's Workforce Restructuring Amidst Electric Vehicle Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

General Motors is implementing layoffs affecting approximately 1,000 employees worldwide as part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at bolstering its competitive position in the global automobile market. The majority of the job cuts impact white-collar workers, with notifications sent out on Friday.

The automaker stated that the need to optimize for speed and excellence is driving these layoffs, though further specifics were not provided. General Motors is navigating the shift towards electric vehicles, a challenge shared by many automakers, as it invests in EV battery and assembly plants alongside traditional gas-powered models.

Amid these transitions, GM's US new electric vehicle sales have increased by 7.2% to 936,000 through September, though this growth is slower compared to last year's figures. The company aims to cut $2 billion in fixed costs by the end of the year as it continues adjusting its workforce strategies to meet future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024