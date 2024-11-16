Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgents Strike Again in Pakistan

Militants have attacked a paramilitary checkpoint in Balochistan, Pakistan, leaving seven troops dead and 18 wounded. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack, which is part of ongoing separatist efforts. The region is crucial due to its strategic and resource-rich significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:23 IST
Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgents Strike Again in Pakistan

In a brazen assault, militants targeted a paramilitary checkpoint in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of seven soldiers and severe injuries to 18 more. The predawn attack in Kalat district unfolded over several hours, according to local police.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the violence, as the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility in communication with media, highlighting the alarming frequency of such attacks. The group, pursuing separatist goals, recently executed a deadly suicide bombing targeting Pakistani troops at a railway station.

Balochistan's significance is underscored by its rich resources and its role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a major part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, intensifying the stakes in the ongoing insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024