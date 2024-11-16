Escalating Tensions: Baloch Insurgents Strike Again in Pakistan

In a brazen assault, militants targeted a paramilitary checkpoint in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of seven soldiers and severe injuries to 18 more. The predawn attack in Kalat district unfolded over several hours, according to local police.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the violence, as the Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility in communication with media, highlighting the alarming frequency of such attacks. The group, pursuing separatist goals, recently executed a deadly suicide bombing targeting Pakistani troops at a railway station.

Balochistan's significance is underscored by its rich resources and its role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a major part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, intensifying the stakes in the ongoing insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)