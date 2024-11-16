Left Menu

Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster Near Dibnapur

A diligent loco pilot prevented a major railway accident near Dibnapur by applying emergency brakes after detecting an obstruction on the tracks. Despite some engine damage, the swift action averted a potential derailment. Police and railway officials are investigating the incident involving miscreants placing objects on the railway path.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:29 IST
Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster Near Dibnapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A swift-thinking loco pilot has been credited with averting a significant train disaster near Dibnapur railway station. Late on a Friday night, as the train journeyed from Pilibhit to Bareilly, the pilot spotted an obstruction on the tracks and acted with immediate decisiveness.

According to Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra, iron girders and cement posts placed on the tracks could have derailed the train. Thanks to the pilot's quick reflexes and application of the emergency brakes, damage was constrained to the train's engine alone, protecting it from a more severe fate.

Following the incident, both railway officials and police launched an investigation into the interference. Initial inspections revealed the obstructions were placed intentionally, prompting deeper inquiries to ensure the continued safety of railway operations. The event delayed several trains and underscored the need for enhanced security measures on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024