Heroic Loco Pilot Prevents Train Disaster Near Dibnapur

A swift-thinking loco pilot has been credited with averting a significant train disaster near Dibnapur railway station. Late on a Friday night, as the train journeyed from Pilibhit to Bareilly, the pilot spotted an obstruction on the tracks and acted with immediate decisiveness.

According to Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra, iron girders and cement posts placed on the tracks could have derailed the train. Thanks to the pilot's quick reflexes and application of the emergency brakes, damage was constrained to the train's engine alone, protecting it from a more severe fate.

Following the incident, both railway officials and police launched an investigation into the interference. Initial inspections revealed the obstructions were placed intentionally, prompting deeper inquiries to ensure the continued safety of railway operations. The event delayed several trains and underscored the need for enhanced security measures on the railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)