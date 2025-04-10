Left Menu

Tragic End in Bareilly: Love Marriage Turns Fatal

A 24-year-old man in Bareilly's Izzatnagar area, Raj Arya, allegedly committed suicide over a marital dispute. The incident followed a series of conflicts with his wife, Simran, and was reportedly triggered by a social media post suggesting she filed a police complaint against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man from Bareilly's Izzatnagar area tragically ended his life, the police confirmed on Thursday. The 24-year-old deceased, Raj Arya, reportedly hung himself at his residence following marital discord.

According to the deceased's family, Arya's relationship with his wife, Simran, soured months after their love marriage in April 2024. Both of them had lost their jobs, adding strain to their relationship, and tensions worsened after a heated argument caused Simran to return to her parental home about ten days before the tragedy.

On the fateful Wednesday morning, Simran's Instagram updates allegedly suggested legal action against Arya. Despite the ominous implications, his family members were shocked by his drastic step, which was confirmed by authorities who have sent his body for a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

