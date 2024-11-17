World Economic Forum 2025: Shaping the Future Through Collaboration

Leaders from across the globe are set to gather in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum's 55th annual meeting in January 2025. Over 100 Indian leaders, including top executives of major business conglomerates, will join high-profile global counterparts to propel 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

The meeting comes amid significant geopolitical shifts, with nearly 50 heads of state attending, addressing challenges including the Ukraine conflict and enduring West Asia crisis. As a prime focus, attendees will explore India's remarkable economic growth fueled by innovation and the burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Centered on leveraging interconnected technologies such as AI and biotech, discussions aim to navigate geo-economic fragmentation while championing global cooperation and sustainable development. Deliberations will focus on fostering growth, addressing climate change, and ethical tech usage to reinforce economies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)