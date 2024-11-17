Left Menu

World Economic Forum 2025: Shaping the Future Through Collaboration

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in January 2025 will gather over 100 leaders from India along with global counterparts to discuss 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.' Topics include India's economic blueprint, the Ukraine war, and technological advancements amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:08 IST
World Economic Forum 2025: Shaping the Future Through Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders from across the globe are set to gather in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum's 55th annual meeting in January 2025. Over 100 Indian leaders, including top executives of major business conglomerates, will join high-profile global counterparts to propel 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.'

The meeting comes amid significant geopolitical shifts, with nearly 50 heads of state attending, addressing challenges including the Ukraine conflict and enduring West Asia crisis. As a prime focus, attendees will explore India's remarkable economic growth fueled by innovation and the burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Centered on leveraging interconnected technologies such as AI and biotech, discussions aim to navigate geo-economic fragmentation while championing global cooperation and sustainable development. Deliberations will focus on fostering growth, addressing climate change, and ethical tech usage to reinforce economies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024