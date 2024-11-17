Fine Acers Sets Ambitious Rs 5,000 Crore AUM Target by 2026

Fine Acers, renowned for its luxury resort investments, announced on Sunday its ambition to scale its assets under management to an impressive Rs 5,000 crore by 2026-27, from the existing Rs 2,500 crore.

In an exciting collaboration, Fine Acers has secured a USD 70 million deal with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to establish four new prestigious hotels, one located in Dubai and the remaining three within India.

The company has also entered a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan government for the development of a resort in the iconic city of Udaipur, with all seven current projects anticipated to complete by 2028, promising a 7% return on investments from inception.

(With inputs from agencies.)