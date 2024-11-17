Left Menu

Fine Acers Sets Ambitious Rs 5,000 Crore AUM Target by 2026

Fine Acers aims to double its luxury resort assets under management to Rs 5,000 crore by 2026-27, from the current Rs 2,500 crore. The company plans to develop four new hotels with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and signed a MoU with the Rajasthan government for a Udaipur resort.

Updated: 17-11-2024 15:36 IST
Fine Acers, renowned for its luxury resort investments, announced on Sunday its ambition to scale its assets under management to an impressive Rs 5,000 crore by 2026-27, from the existing Rs 2,500 crore.

In an exciting collaboration, Fine Acers has secured a USD 70 million deal with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts to establish four new prestigious hotels, one located in Dubai and the remaining three within India.

The company has also entered a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan government for the development of a resort in the iconic city of Udaipur, with all seven current projects anticipated to complete by 2028, promising a 7% return on investments from inception.

