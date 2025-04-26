Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate: From Kashmir to Trade Wars

The recent surge in global tension is highlighted by events such as the hunt for militants in Indian Kashmir, significant international mourning for Pope Francis, confusion in US-China trade talks, and legal actions involving a former Taliban commander and a Milwaukee judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 05:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of unfolding global events, Indian authorities are conducting extensive searches for militants in Kashmir, following a deadly attack that claimed 26 lives at a tourist site, igniting calls for action against Pakistan. This marks the worst attack on civilians in the region in nearly two decades, intensifying existing tensions.

Meanwhile, over 100,000 mourners paid their respects to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica, as the world prepares for his funeral. Simultaneously, US-China trade talks have fueled global economic uncertainty, with conflicting statements from U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping about ongoing tariff negotiations.

In another development, former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah has pleaded guilty to kidnapping an American journalist, which could result in a life sentence, as Pakistan calls for international investigation into the Kashmir incident. Tensions further escalate with U.S. charges against a Milwaukee judge in an immigration-related case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

