Missile Intercepted: Tensions Rise Across the Region

A missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Israeli army on Saturday morning. The missile was stopped before entering Israeli territory. Sirens were triggered across Israel, but no group claimed responsibility immediately. The attack is part of rising tensions linked to the conflict in Gaza.

In a tense escalation, the Israeli military announced on Saturday that a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace.

The incident prompted sirens across numerous Israeli regions, alerting residents of the threat. While no official claim was made, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have previously launched attacks linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The interception and subsequent alerts come amid heightened regional tensions, as groups express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israeli military campaign in the coastal enclave.

