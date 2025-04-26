Left Menu

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

The U.S. Treasury is engaged in tariff negotiations with South Korea to encourage more trade between the allies. Key officials from both countries discussed promoting a trade-friendly equilibrium, focusing on productive talks, including currency policy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent praised South Korea's swift engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 05:32 IST
The U.S. Treasury has announced that ongoing tariff negotiations with South Korea aim to establish a balanced trade environment that fosters more exchange between the two nations rather than stifling it.

On Thursday, a meeting took place involving high-ranking officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, and South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun. The participants agreed on pursuing further productive discussions, particularly focusing on currency policy, according to a statement released by the Treasury.

Secretary Bessent expressed optimism over the talks, which targeted an expanded equilibrium that supports trade, and he appreciated South Korea's proactive and positive approach to addressing tariff issues with the U.S.

