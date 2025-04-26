Canadian Prime Minister Urges Israel to Allow Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged Israel to permit the World Food Programme (WFP) to operationalize in Gaza, asserting that food should not be leveraged as a 'political tool.' This request came after the UN agency exhausted its stocks following an ongoing Israeli blockade.

The WFP stated on Friday that its last remaining supplies have been delivered to facilities providing hot meals, but these are also expected to deplete in days. Carney expressed on social media that the blockade has halted vital supplies, emphasizing that political acts should not punish Palestinian civilians for Hamas' activities.

Despite previous denials by Israel of a hunger crisis in Gaza, the military contends that aid is exploited by Hamas. Nevertheless, the media office in Gaza described a worsening famine affecting 2.3 million people. The crisis persists amid ongoing conflict, with a call from international leaders for a ceasefire and immediate humanitarian intervention.

