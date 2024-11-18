Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup: WeWork India's New Era

WeWork India announced key leadership changes, appointing Jitendra Mohandas Virwani as Non-Executive Chairman and Karan Virwani as Managing Director and CEO. The restructured board aims to strengthen governance and drive sustainable growth in the flexible workspace market.

WeWork India announced a significant leadership reshuffle on Monday, naming Jitendra Mohandas Virwani as Non-Executive Chairman while Karan Virwani assumes the role of Managing Director and CEO.

The Bengaluru-based company, backed by Embassy Group and WeWork Global, revealed these strategic changes to bolster its board's governance and business growth prospects.

The refreshed board, consisting of experts from real estate, sustainability, finance, and technology sectors, aims to drive sustainable growth and cement WeWork India's position in the flexible workspace industry.

