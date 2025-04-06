Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

The Colombian armed group Comuneros del Sur, previously part of the National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, has initiated a significant step toward peace by handing over war materials and signing two agreements with President Gustavo Petro. This announcement was made during an event in Pasto city, located in the southwestern Andean region.

The delivery of explosives, grenades, and other devices by Comuneros del Sur is seen as a declaration of their evolved stance on conflict. 'We consider that the armed fight is obsolete, that there are new times and new needs. We refuse to return to war,' said Royer Garzon, one of the group's leaders. This development could lead to the disarmament and social reintegration of around 300 fighters into civilian life.

This deal is the most substantial progress toward peace since Gustavo Petro took office in 2022 with an agenda focused on ending Colombia's long-standing internal strife. Despite this achievement, analysts note that Petro's other initiatives with ELN, FARC factions, and other criminal entities have seen limited success.

