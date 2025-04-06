Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

The South and Midwest of the United States have been battered by severe storms, resulting in torrential rain and flash flooding that have led to at least 16 weather-related fatalities. The National Weather Service has warned that multiple locations could reach major flood stages, threatening critical infrastructure, homes, and roads.

The storms have engulfed regions from Texas to Ohio, leading to flash flood emergencies affecting many areas, with predictions that floodwaters will continue to rise. States like Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri have reported fatalities, including a heart-wrenching incident involving a 9-year-old boy.

The flooding has also disrupted interstate commerce, affecting major cargo hubs in Louisville and Memphis, pointing to potential supply chain delays. Compounding these challenges, nearly half of the NWS forecast offices are facing substantial staffing shortages due to previous government job cuts.

