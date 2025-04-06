Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia University has initiated the appointment of 36 special patrol officers, sanctioned by the New York Police Department (NYPD), to bolster campus security amid escalating student protests, particularly those in support of pro-Palestinian causes.

These officers, though Columbia employees, possess extensive powers akin to standard police officers, including warrantless searches and the use of force if necessary. While they are unarmed, their roles include patrolling Columbia's private properties and maintaining order.

This move comes amidst mounting pressure from various political and donative bodies, reflecting a broader trend in university governance to manage campus disruptions more effectively and assert control over public safety concerns.

