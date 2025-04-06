Left Menu

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia University has appointed 36 new special patrol officers, approved by the NYPD, to address campus unrest, particularly pro-Palestinian protests. These officers have full arrest powers and report to the police commissioner, despite being employed and funded by Columbia. This decision reflects responses to governmental demands for campus safety improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 05:59 IST
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University has initiated the appointment of 36 special patrol officers, sanctioned by the New York Police Department (NYPD), to bolster campus security amid escalating student protests, particularly those in support of pro-Palestinian causes.

These officers, though Columbia employees, possess extensive powers akin to standard police officers, including warrantless searches and the use of force if necessary. While they are unarmed, their roles include patrolling Columbia's private properties and maintaining order.

This move comes amidst mounting pressure from various political and donative bodies, reflecting a broader trend in university governance to manage campus disruptions more effectively and assert control over public safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025