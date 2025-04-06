Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledges A$2.3 billion to help homeowners purchase batteries for solar power storage, aiming to lower energy costs. This move comes as a key issue in the upcoming election against the Liberal-National opposition, who propose diverting LNG exports for domestic use.
- Country:
- Australia
In a significant political move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a commitment of A$2.3 billion to assist homeowners in acquiring batteries to store solar energy. This initiative, aimed at reducing energy costs, emerges as a focal point in the looming general election campaign.
The Albanese government's proposal promises to cut the cost of energy-storage batteries by A$4,000, equating to 30% savings for households. With one-third of Australian homes equipped with solar panels but few having batteries, this measure seeks to address that gap.
However, critics, including Nationals leader David Littleproud, argue the plan benefits only a limited group, excluding renters and pensioners. Meanwhile, the opposition focuses on utilizing LNG for domestic energy, with long-term plans favoring nuclear power, as they challenge Albanese's narrowing approval ratings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
