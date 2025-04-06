Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

In a significant political move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a commitment of A$2.3 billion to assist homeowners in acquiring batteries to store solar energy. This initiative, aimed at reducing energy costs, emerges as a focal point in the looming general election campaign.

The Albanese government's proposal promises to cut the cost of energy-storage batteries by A$4,000, equating to 30% savings for households. With one-third of Australian homes equipped with solar panels but few having batteries, this measure seeks to address that gap.

However, critics, including Nationals leader David Littleproud, argue the plan benefits only a limited group, excluding renters and pensioners. Meanwhile, the opposition focuses on utilizing LNG for domestic energy, with long-term plans favoring nuclear power, as they challenge Albanese's narrowing approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)