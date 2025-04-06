Left Menu

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledges A$2.3 billion to help homeowners purchase batteries for solar power storage, aiming to lower energy costs. This move comes as a key issue in the upcoming election against the Liberal-National opposition, who propose diverting LNG exports for domestic use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-04-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 05:55 IST
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant political move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a commitment of A$2.3 billion to assist homeowners in acquiring batteries to store solar energy. This initiative, aimed at reducing energy costs, emerges as a focal point in the looming general election campaign.

The Albanese government's proposal promises to cut the cost of energy-storage batteries by A$4,000, equating to 30% savings for households. With one-third of Australian homes equipped with solar panels but few having batteries, this measure seeks to address that gap.

However, critics, including Nationals leader David Littleproud, argue the plan benefits only a limited group, excluding renters and pensioners. Meanwhile, the opposition focuses on utilizing LNG for domestic energy, with long-term plans favoring nuclear power, as they challenge Albanese's narrowing approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025