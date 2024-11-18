Left Menu

Venezuela's Currency Depreciation Prompts Inflation Fears

The Venezuelan government has allowed the bolivar to float after nine months, resulting in a currency depreciation and potential inflation rise. Analysts predict inflation could hit 40% in 2024 due to cheaper imports and reduced central bank dollar sales, affecting businesses and the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:32 IST
Venezuela's Currency Depreciation Prompts Inflation Fears

In a significant economic shift, Venezuela has permitted the bolivar currency to float, ending a nine-month peg to the dollar. This move has sparked fears of rising inflation as the bolivar depreciates, potentially reversing years of efforts to control hyperinflation.

Sources in the public and private sectors reveal that Venezuela's foreign currency sales are failing to meet demand, prompting challenges for its ailing economy. Analysts are predicting inflation could climb up to 40% by the end of 2024.

Businesses struggle to access dollars for imports, with central bank sales of foreign currency reducing significantly in recent months. Experts urge government reflection on foreign exchange policies, marking another chapter in Venezuela's ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024