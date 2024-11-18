Fog Disrupts Flights: Low Visibility and Pollution Strike Delhi Airport

Bad weather conditions, marked by low visibility and high pollution levels, disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Monday, leading to the diversion of 14 flights. Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo issued advisories to their passengers about potential delays.

The affected flights mostly rerouted to Jaipur, with one redirected to Dehradun, between the hours of 8.30 am and 3 pm. The impact was partly attributed to the lack of pilots trained in Category III operations, which allow aircraft to function in very low visibility.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) proclaimed that low visibility procedures were in effect, yet assured normal operations. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for flight updates as the weather continued to affect schedules and ground transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)