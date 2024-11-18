Left Menu

Fog Disrupts Flights: Low Visibility and Pollution Strike Delhi Airport

On Monday, 14 flights, predominantly from Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo, were diverted due to low visibility at Delhi airport caused by fog and pollution. Poor visibility affected flight schedules, with diversions to Jaipur and Dehradun. The situation was exacerbated by a lack of CAT III trained pilots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST
Fog Disrupts Flights: Low Visibility and Pollution Strike Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bad weather conditions, marked by low visibility and high pollution levels, disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport on Monday, leading to the diversion of 14 flights. Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo issued advisories to their passengers about potential delays.

The affected flights mostly rerouted to Jaipur, with one redirected to Dehradun, between the hours of 8.30 am and 3 pm. The impact was partly attributed to the lack of pilots trained in Category III operations, which allow aircraft to function in very low visibility.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) proclaimed that low visibility procedures were in effect, yet assured normal operations. Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for flight updates as the weather continued to affect schedules and ground transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024