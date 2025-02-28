Left Menu

IndiGo Launches Direct Mumbai-Seychelles Flights

IndiGo is set to inaugurate direct flights connecting Mumbai with Seychelles, beginning on March 22. The airline plans to operate four weekly flights, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This expansion is part of IndiGo's extensive network, which already includes over 2,200 daily flights across more than 120 destinations.

Updated: 28-02-2025 18:57 IST
IndiGo is enhancing its international service this March, adding direct flights between Mumbai and Seychelles to its lineup. Starting from March 22, the airline will provide four weekly flights to this key East African tourist destination.

These flights are scheduled for operation on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering travelers increased options for visits to the beautiful archipelago.

With a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, IndiGo currently operates approximately 2,200 daily flights and is a major connector to over 120 destinations both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

