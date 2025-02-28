IndiGo Launches Direct Mumbai-Seychelles Flights

IndiGo is enhancing its international service this March, adding direct flights between Mumbai and Seychelles to its lineup. Starting from March 22, the airline will provide four weekly flights to this key East African tourist destination.

These flights are scheduled for operation on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering travelers increased options for visits to the beautiful archipelago.

With a fleet exceeding 400 aircraft, IndiGo currently operates approximately 2,200 daily flights and is a major connector to over 120 destinations both domestically and internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)