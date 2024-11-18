Dr. Deborah Barasa Reviews Social Health Authority Rollout at Kapenguria Referral Hospital

On November 17, Dr Deborah Barasa, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, visited Kapenguria Referral Hospital to assess the ongoing rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA). She was accompanied by West Pokot Deputy Governor Robert Komolle and Assistant County Commissioner Emily Ogola.

During her visit, Dr. Barasa emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that all registered Kenyans, particularly expectant mothers, have access to essential healthcare services. She called for the expansion of services like antenatal, postnatal care, and other critical health services at Level 2 dispensaries, Level 3 health centers, and Level 4 county hospitals. She stressed that no patient should be turned away, regardless of their ability to pay.

Update on National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill Payments

Dr. Barasa also provided a significant update on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), revealing that KSh 5 billion of the KSh 19 billion outstanding bill has already been settled. She assured that another KSh 2.5 billion would be paid by the end of the week. This payment, she noted, is part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare financing system and ensure timely reimbursements to healthcare facilities across the country.

SHA Rollout Progress

The CS provided further details on the progress of the Social Health Authority since its launch. At the time of her visit, SHA was in its 44th day of operation. Dr. Barasa assured that by the end of November, all contracted healthcare facilities would receive their first payments from SHA. This marks an important milestone in the country’s effort to expand Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare services nationwide.

In her remarks, Dr. Barasa reiterated the Ministry of Health's commitment to enhancing healthcare capacity, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring that affordable, high-quality healthcare is accessible to all Kenyans. This visit underscored the government's ongoing efforts to achieve the UHC goal by improving both the physical and financial access to essential healthcare services across the country.