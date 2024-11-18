Left Menu

Dr. Deborah Barasa Reviews Social Health Authority Rollout at Kapenguria Referral Hospital

During her visit, Dr. Barasa emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that all registered Kenyans, particularly expectant mothers, have access to essential healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapenguria | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:37 IST
Dr. Deborah Barasa Reviews Social Health Authority Rollout at Kapenguria Referral Hospital
Dr. Barasa also provided a significant update on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), revealing that KSh 5 billion of the KSh 19 billion outstanding bill has already been settled. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Kenya

On November 17, Dr Deborah Barasa, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, visited Kapenguria Referral Hospital to assess the ongoing rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA). She was accompanied by West Pokot Deputy Governor Robert Komolle and Assistant County Commissioner Emily Ogola.

During her visit, Dr. Barasa emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that all registered Kenyans, particularly expectant mothers, have access to essential healthcare services. She called for the expansion of services like antenatal, postnatal care, and other critical health services at Level 2 dispensaries, Level 3 health centers, and Level 4 county hospitals. She stressed that no patient should be turned away, regardless of their ability to pay.

Update on National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Bill Payments

Dr. Barasa also provided a significant update on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), revealing that KSh 5 billion of the KSh 19 billion outstanding bill has already been settled. She assured that another KSh 2.5 billion would be paid by the end of the week. This payment, she noted, is part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare financing system and ensure timely reimbursements to healthcare facilities across the country.

SHA Rollout Progress

The CS provided further details on the progress of the Social Health Authority since its launch. At the time of her visit, SHA was in its 44th day of operation. Dr. Barasa assured that by the end of November, all contracted healthcare facilities would receive their first payments from SHA. This marks an important milestone in the country’s effort to expand Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and improve the accessibility and quality of healthcare services nationwide.

In her remarks, Dr. Barasa reiterated the Ministry of Health’s commitment to enhancing healthcare capacity, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ensuring that affordable, high-quality healthcare is accessible to all Kenyans. This visit underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to achieve the UHC goal by improving both the physical and financial access to essential healthcare services across the country. 4o mini

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024