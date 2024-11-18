Left Menu

India's GeM Portal Revolutionizes Government Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online platform facilitating procurement for Indian government bodies. Established to address inefficiencies and transparency issues, GeM has crossed over Rs 3 lakh crore this financial year through increased activity by government ministries and departments, standing as the second-largest global procurement platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:01 IST
The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister for MSMEs Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Government e-Marketplace, widely known as GeM, is spearheading a registration drive targeting Indian sellers and service providers at the India International Trade Fair, as per a government statement on Monday.

This online platform serves as a pivotal instrument for comprehensive procurement operations involving central and state ministries, organizations, and public sector undertakings, among others.

By eliminating outdated manual processes, GeM enhances efficiency and transparency in government procurement, crossing a transaction milestone of Rs 3 lakh crore this financial year, moving closer to its global counterparts like South Korea's KONEPS and Singapore's GeBIZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

