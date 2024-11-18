India's GeM Portal Revolutionizes Government Procurement

The Government e-Marketplace, widely known as GeM, is spearheading a registration drive targeting Indian sellers and service providers at the India International Trade Fair, as per a government statement on Monday.

This online platform serves as a pivotal instrument for comprehensive procurement operations involving central and state ministries, organizations, and public sector undertakings, among others.

By eliminating outdated manual processes, GeM enhances efficiency and transparency in government procurement, crossing a transaction milestone of Rs 3 lakh crore this financial year, moving closer to its global counterparts like South Korea's KONEPS and Singapore's GeBIZ.

