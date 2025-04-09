Left Menu

Google Alters Auto Services to Conclude German Antitrust Probe

Google has agreed to modify its automotive services and maps platform to end a German antitrust investigation, potentially impacting markets across Europe. The changes allow the use of competitor services within Google's platform, following concerns over restricted competition.

09-04-2025
Google has reached an agreement with Germany to modify its automotive services and maps platform, ending a potential antitrust investigation that could have led to a substantial fine. The changes, set to take effect across Europe, aim to enhance competition by allowing the use of rival services within Google's platform.

The German Federal Cartel Office concluded its probe after Google's commitments, which the office believes could introduce significant market changes. President Andreas Mundt expressed optimism about the deal, highlighting its benefits for economic sectors dependent on these technologies.

Google proposed these changes in response to concerns about its bundled in-car maps and infotainment systems potentially hindering competitors. The agreement allows for using other services within Google's automotive systems, aiming to foster a more competitive environment for carmakers and technology providers.

