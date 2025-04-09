Google's Commitment Paves Way for Fairer Competition in Automotive Services

Germany's Federal Cartel Office has officially ended its investigation into Google's automotive services, following the U.S. tech giant's commitment to competition-friendly changes. The resolution was announced on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards a more open market.

The regulator had concerns about Google's in-car systems, particularly in-car maps and infotainment services, being bundled in a way that hindered competitors from offering similar services on a stand-alone basis. Google's measures now ensure competitors' access to its platform, addressing these issues.

This agreement, reached after initial reservations were raised in December 2023, hopes to ensure fair competition, potentially transforming the automotive tech market. Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, heralded the agreement as a catalyst for market change.

