KDMC Commissioner Goyal Pledges Rapid, Transparent Citizen Services
Abhinav Goyal, the KDMC commissioner, emphasizes swift, transparent citizen services and envisions a 20-year development plan for the Kalyan-Dombivli area. Leveraging artificial intelligence and technology for citizen engagement, he aligns efforts with Maharashtra's 100-day action plan to address public grievances efficiently.
- Country:
- India
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's new commissioner, Abhinav Goyal, has announced a major drive to deliver swift and transparent services to the township's residents. This initiative is intended to enhance the municipal experience for citizens, focusing on speed and transparency.
Goyal revealed that the KDMC is formulating a 20-year vision for the development of Kalyan-Dombivli. The administration plans to utilize artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to increase citizen participation and create a more people-centric governance model.
Aligned with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 100-day action plan, Goyal aims to address and resolve public grievances with efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring improved service delivery and citizen satisfaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
