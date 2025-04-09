Left Menu

Temple Tensions: Fish Sellers in CR Park Face Closure Threat

Fish sellers in Delhi's Chittranjan Park were shocked by demands to shut their shops near a temple, linked to the Hindu right's anti-meat stance. Shopkeepers, who claim they helped build the temple, find support from MP Mahua Moitra as the issue gains social media attention and community backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Delhi's Chittranjan Park witnessed a heated confrontation last week as local fish sellers were pressured to close their shops due to their proximity to a temple. The demand, driven by the Hindu right's anti-meat campaign, has stirred controversy and caught the attention of high-profile figures.

Shopkeepers, incredulous at the request, point out that many of them were instrumental in the temple's construction. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has weighed in, accusing BJP workers of intimidation, further igniting social media discussions and political debate.

The predominantly Bengali community in CR Park, citing cultural and traditional ties to fish, has expressed strong opposition to the closure demands. Official sources report that the market operates with legal permissions, while community leaders prepare complaints to challenge the unexpected shutdown threat.

