Temple Tensions: Fish Sellers in CR Park Face Closure Threat
Fish sellers in Delhi's Chittranjan Park were shocked by demands to shut their shops near a temple, linked to the Hindu right's anti-meat stance. Shopkeepers, who claim they helped build the temple, find support from MP Mahua Moitra as the issue gains social media attention and community backlash.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Chittranjan Park witnessed a heated confrontation last week as local fish sellers were pressured to close their shops due to their proximity to a temple. The demand, driven by the Hindu right's anti-meat campaign, has stirred controversy and caught the attention of high-profile figures.
Shopkeepers, incredulous at the request, point out that many of them were instrumental in the temple's construction. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has weighed in, accusing BJP workers of intimidation, further igniting social media discussions and political debate.
The predominantly Bengali community in CR Park, citing cultural and traditional ties to fish, has expressed strong opposition to the closure demands. Official sources report that the market operates with legal permissions, while community leaders prepare complaints to challenge the unexpected shutdown threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Inside Story of BJP and Shiv Sena's Tumultuous Breakup
Delhi's First BJP-Led Budget in 26 Years: Key Highlights and Controversies Unfold
Telangana Congress Leaders Address State Development Concerns Amidst BJP Criticism
Yogi Adityanath Marks 8 Years of BJP Governance with Welfare Exhibition
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Clash Over Comedian Kunal Kamra's Comments