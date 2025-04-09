Temple Tensions: Fish Sellers in CR Park Face Closure Threat

Delhi's Chittranjan Park witnessed a heated confrontation last week as local fish sellers were pressured to close their shops due to their proximity to a temple. The demand, driven by the Hindu right's anti-meat campaign, has stirred controversy and caught the attention of high-profile figures.

Shopkeepers, incredulous at the request, point out that many of them were instrumental in the temple's construction. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has weighed in, accusing BJP workers of intimidation, further igniting social media discussions and political debate.

The predominantly Bengali community in CR Park, citing cultural and traditional ties to fish, has expressed strong opposition to the closure demands. Official sources report that the market operates with legal permissions, while community leaders prepare complaints to challenge the unexpected shutdown threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)