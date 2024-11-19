Asian Markets Rise Amid Trade War Concerns and Economic Optimism

On Tuesday, Asian stock markets demonstrated resilience, with notable gains in Tokyo and Seoul. However, Chinese shares exhibited caution due to apprehensions surrounding potential tariff increases linked to President-elect Donald Trump's future policies.

In the US, the stock market rebounded slightly, with energy and health stocks such as CVS Health and Liberty Energy contributing to the uptick. Meanwhile, uncertainties about Trump's economic strategies sparked inflation fears and influenced Treasury yields.

As the week unfolds, major companies like Nvidia and Walmart are set to release quarterly earnings, with investors closely monitoring their performances amid broader market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)