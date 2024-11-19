Left Menu

Amazon Expands Global Reach with SEND and Export Navigator

Amazon has broadened its SEND program, aiding Indian exporters with cross-border logistics solutions to ship goods internationally. The initiative now includes low-cost warehousing and the new Export Navigator dashboard, facilitating compliance requirements. These enhancements aim to boost e-commerce exports from India, targeting a $20 billion cumulative value by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has announced an expansion of its Global Selling Seller Exports and Delivery (SEND) program. This initiative is designed to assist Indian exporters in shipping goods internationally by providing enhanced cross-border logistics solutions.

The expanded SEND program now includes three new carriers on air and ocean lanes facilitating transport from India to the US, UK, and Germany. Furthermore, it integrates with Amazon's Warehousing and Distribution service to offer cost-effective, bulk storage options for more streamlined inventory management.

In a bid to further simplify the export process, Amazon has launched Export Navigator, a one-stop dashboard guiding exporters through compliance requirements for overseas shipments. By 2025, Amazon aims to achieve $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

