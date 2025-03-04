Trade Wars: A Win for Indian Exporters?

The imposition of high tariffs by the United States on imports from China, Mexico, and Canada is expected to create new opportunities for Indian exporters, analysts say. With tariffs set at 25% for Mexico and Canada, and doubled for China, Indian sectors such as agriculture, engineering, garments, and chemicals stand poised to benefit thanks to increased competitiveness in the American market.

S C Ralhan, President-designate of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), emphasized the potential gains for Indian industries. He pointed out that these tariffs would elevate the prices of Chinese, Mexican, and Canadian goods, thus making Indian products more appealing to US buyers. This move follows a similar pattern during Trump's first term, where India emerged as the fourth-largest gainer from increased tariffs on China.

Economic Think Tank GTRI believes this escalation in trade tension could further enhance India's manufacturing sector and draw investments from America. However, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava advised caution in negotiating a full free trade agreement with the US, proposing instead a 'Zero-for-Zero Tariff' arrangement, which could facilitate tariff-free trade on industrial products between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)