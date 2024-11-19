Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: IndiGo Flight Diverts to Kochi

An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport due to a technical problem. The aircraft, carrying 140 people, landed safely. All passengers were accommodated on another flight, and operations resumed post-maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An IndiGo flight en route from Bengaluru to Male experienced a technical issue, prompting an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when flight 6E1127 encountered a technical problem, leading to its diversion. IndiGo assured passengers that a replacement aircraft was arranged, minimizing delays to their travel plans.

Cochin International Airport swiftly managed the situation, allowing the plane to land safely. The 140 passengers onboard, including 91 Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, were transferred to another flight to continue their journey, ensuring their safety and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

