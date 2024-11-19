Emergency Landing Drama: IndiGo Flight Diverts to Kochi

An IndiGo flight en route from Bengaluru to Male experienced a technical issue, prompting an emergency landing at Kochi International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred when flight 6E1127 encountered a technical problem, leading to its diversion. IndiGo assured passengers that a replacement aircraft was arranged, minimizing delays to their travel plans.

Cochin International Airport swiftly managed the situation, allowing the plane to land safely. The 140 passengers onboard, including 91 Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, were transferred to another flight to continue their journey, ensuring their safety and comfort.

