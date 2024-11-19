Left Menu

Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap in Connectivity and Green Commuting

The Delhi Metro network has expanded 1.5 times faster under the AAP government in the last decade, with significant infrastructural developments improving connectivity and reducing pollution. New driverless trains will soon be operational, enhancing the daily ridership which reached a record of 78 lakh commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:09 IST
Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap in Connectivity and Green Commuting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro's network expansion has outpaced previous years, growing 1.5 times faster under the AAP government, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday. The network's growth has significantly improved connectivity, with work beginning soon on the Lajpat Nagar-Saket and Indraprastha-Inder Lok lines.

Atishi, after visiting the Mukundpur depot where the first set of trains for Phase IV is housed, highlighted the sophisticated technology of the new driverless trains, expected to be operational within months. This expansion is expected to accommodate a ridership increase from 24 lakh in 2014 to a staggering 78 lakh.

Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the number of Metro stations has doubled, contributing to reduced city pollution by cutting down greenhouse gas emissions. The new Phase IV lines will further enhance Delhi's connectivity, making commuting faster and environmentally friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024