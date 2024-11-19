Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap in Connectivity and Green Commuting

Delhi Metro's network expansion has outpaced previous years, growing 1.5 times faster under the AAP government, Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday. The network's growth has significantly improved connectivity, with work beginning soon on the Lajpat Nagar-Saket and Indraprastha-Inder Lok lines.

Atishi, after visiting the Mukundpur depot where the first set of trains for Phase IV is housed, highlighted the sophisticated technology of the new driverless trains, expected to be operational within months. This expansion is expected to accommodate a ridership increase from 24 lakh in 2014 to a staggering 78 lakh.

Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, the number of Metro stations has doubled, contributing to reduced city pollution by cutting down greenhouse gas emissions. The new Phase IV lines will further enhance Delhi's connectivity, making commuting faster and environmentally friendly.

