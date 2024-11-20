Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow
China is working to improve relations with India as it braces for challenges from the Trump administration. Efforts include agreements on border patrolling, direct flights, and increased visas, highlighting India's strategic role in Trump's 'America First' policy amid global manufacturing shifts.
- Country:
- United States
China is seeking to bolster its ties with India in anticipation of tensions from the incoming Trump administration, according to Mukesh Aghi, head of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). During Trump's campaign, he proposed significant tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling economic challenges ahead.
Aghi revealed that the early impacts of Trump's impending presidency have pushed China to ease its relations with India. Agreements on border patrolling and direct flights have been made, and more visas for Chinese to visit India are expected. This development follows India's recent accord with China on patrolling the contentious Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
India's critical role in the 'America First' policy is highlighted as the new administration aims to shift manufacturing away from China. While challenges like skill shortages remain, India is poised to be a secure partner in the global supply chain, benefiting both American and Indian economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foreign Secretary to Address Parliament on India-Canada and India-China Relations Amid Rising Tensions
Suhas Subramanyam: Making History and Strengthening US-India Ties
Trump's Return: Impacts on US-India Ties and Global Politics
The Trump Resurgence: Implications for US-India Ties and China Strategy
Strengthening US-India Ties Through Indian Ocean Dialogue