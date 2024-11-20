Left Menu

Rising Tides: Strengthening India-China Relations Amid Trump's Shadow

China is working to improve relations with India as it braces for challenges from the Trump administration. Efforts include agreements on border patrolling, direct flights, and increased visas, highlighting India's strategic role in Trump's 'America First' policy amid global manufacturing shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

China is seeking to bolster its ties with India in anticipation of tensions from the incoming Trump administration, according to Mukesh Aghi, head of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). During Trump's campaign, he proposed significant tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling economic challenges ahead.

Aghi revealed that the early impacts of Trump's impending presidency have pushed China to ease its relations with India. Agreements on border patrolling and direct flights have been made, and more visas for Chinese to visit India are expected. This development follows India's recent accord with China on patrolling the contentious Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

India's critical role in the 'America First' policy is highlighted as the new administration aims to shift manufacturing away from China. While challenges like skill shortages remain, India is poised to be a secure partner in the global supply chain, benefiting both American and Indian economic interests.

