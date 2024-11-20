Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: India's First HVDC Transmission Project Awarded via TBCB

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited takes charge of the Khavda V-A HVDC Transmission Project, marking a new era in India's power transmission. The project, awarded through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding, involves groundbreaking technologies and significant infrastructure development to enhance the country's power grid capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:09 IST
Milestone Achieved: India's First HVDC Transmission Project Awarded via TBCB
RECPDCL transfers Khavda transmission project SPV to Power Grid Corporation of India (Photo source: REC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has successfully transferred the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Khavda V-A HVDC Transmission Project to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). The official handover ceremony occurred in Gurugram and represents a pivotal advancement in India's power transmission sector.

Emerging as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through a competitive bidding process, PGCIL will oversee the project developed under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model. This initiative marks India's first high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project awarded through such a bidding framework, set to be executed on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project foresees the construction of two advanced HVDC terminal stations with a capacity of 6000 MW each at KPS2 and Nagpur. A +800 kV HVDC Bipole line will span an extensive 1200 km between the two sites. These high-capacity facilities, along with six 1500 MVA interconnecting transformers at Nagpur, are poised to bolster India's power grid reliability and capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024