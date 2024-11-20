Milestone Achieved: India's First HVDC Transmission Project Awarded via TBCB

In a landmark event, REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has successfully transferred the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Khavda V-A HVDC Transmission Project to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). The official handover ceremony occurred in Gurugram and represents a pivotal advancement in India's power transmission sector.

Emerging as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through a competitive bidding process, PGCIL will oversee the project developed under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model. This initiative marks India's first high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project awarded through such a bidding framework, set to be executed on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The project foresees the construction of two advanced HVDC terminal stations with a capacity of 6000 MW each at KPS2 and Nagpur. A +800 kV HVDC Bipole line will span an extensive 1200 km between the two sites. These high-capacity facilities, along with six 1500 MVA interconnecting transformers at Nagpur, are poised to bolster India's power grid reliability and capacity.

