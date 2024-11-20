Left Menu

Japan's Nitori to Launch in India at Mumbai's R City Mall

Japanese furniture giant Nitori is set to open its first Indian store at R City Mall, Mumbai, in December 2024. With a mission to enrich homes globally, Nitori plans extensive expansion, aiming for 3,000 stores worldwide by 2032, marking a significant entry into India's USD 23.9 billion home furnishing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:50 IST
Nitori, Japan's largest furniture and home furnishing retail chain's first store at R City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nitori, Japan's leading furniture and home furnishing retail chain, will open its first store in India at R City Mall, Mumbai, by December 2024. Surpassing 1.2 million square feet, R City Mall, renowned for its strategic location and premium brands, sees a monthly footfall of around 8-10 lakh visitors. Nitori's entry is part of its vision to capture a share of the USD 23.9 billion Indian home furnishing market.

Akio Nitori, CEO of Nitori Holdings, emphasized their mission to enhance homes worldwide and accelerate expansion in regions with long-term economic growth like Asia. Their strategy includes operating 3,000 global stores and achieving 3 trillion yen in sales by 2032. Nitori's presence in 11 countries pushes boundaries to maintain the standard quality defined in Japan.

R City Mall's Managing Director Sandeep Runwal expressed enthusiasm about Nitori's arrival, highlighting the mall's reputation as a prime destination for shopping and entertainment. Runwal sees Nitori as an enriching addition to the mall's broad array of lifestyle and home decor brands, further enhancing the shopping experience for patrons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

