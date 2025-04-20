Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Jaipur Furniture Showroom While Truck Incident Sparks Alert in Bihar

A major fire erupted at a furniture showroom on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, with fire crews swiftly responding to contain it. Meanwhile, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway in Bihar. Thankfully, no casualties were reported in either incident, and the causes remain under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:03 IST
Blaze Engulfs Jaipur Furniture Showroom While Truck Incident Sparks Alert in Bihar
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out on Sunday at a furniture showroom on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, sparking a large-scale emergency response. Fire tenders quickly arrived, managing to control the flames after battling the blaze.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred, although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing as officials await further details.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway in Bihar's Buxar district near Naya Bhojpur village. The local community promptly alerted the police, and fire brigade teams successfully extinguished the blaze without any reported fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025