Blaze Engulfs Jaipur Furniture Showroom While Truck Incident Sparks Alert in Bihar

A significant fire broke out on Sunday at a furniture showroom on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, sparking a large-scale emergency response. Fire tenders quickly arrived, managing to control the flames after battling the blaze.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred, although the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigations are ongoing as officials await further details.

In a separate incident earlier the same day, a truck caught fire on the Patna-Delhi National Highway in Bihar's Buxar district near Naya Bhojpur village. The local community promptly alerted the police, and fire brigade teams successfully extinguished the blaze without any reported fatalities.

