PlayboxTV ONE: Revolutionizing Home Entertainment Across India

PlayboxTV unveils its new Android TV Box, PlayboxTV ONE, transforming regular TVs into smart entertainment hubs. With plans starting at Rs. 149, it offers access to 30+ OTT platforms, 400+ live TV channels, and more. The device aims to upgrade the viewing experience for millions of Indian households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:15 IST
Ab India ka har TV banega Super Smart TV. Image Credit: ANI
PlayboxTV has introduced PlayboxTV ONE, an innovative Android TV box designed to convert conventional televisions into smart entertainment centers. Beginning at Rs. 149, this new offering targets Indian viewers seeking an elevated entertainment experience.

The device grants access to over 30 OTT platforms, including popular services like Disney+ Hotstar and Sony LIV, along with 400+ live TV channels, more than 200 games, and a range of sports and podcasts options. Designed to meet viewer demands, it promises to transform the entertainment landscape in India.

Features like dual WiFi, voice command via Bluetooth remote, 4K video quality, and advanced graphics enhance the experience. With personalized content recommendations, users can enjoy content tailored to their preferences. A nominal deposit and subscription fee make it accessible and affordable for cable TV and DTH users seeking a tech upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

