Tragic Collision: Speeding Dumper Causes Fatal Ambulance Accident
Four people died in Rajasthan's Pali district after a speeding dumper hit a stationary ambulance. The vehicle, carrying patient Ashok, was damaged after hitting a stray cattle. While transferring Ashok to another ambulance, the crash occurred, leaving two dead on-site and two more succumbing to injuries later.
In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, a speeding dumper collided with an ambulance, resulting in the death of four individuals early Wednesday morning. According to Station House Officer Niranjan Singh, the accident occurred while transporting a patient named Ashok from Ahmedabad to Jodhpur.
The ambulance initially struck a stray cattle near Gajangarh, rendering it unusable. Another ambulance was summoned from Jodhpur to facilitate the transfer of Ashok.
As the patient was being moved to the new ambulance, a dumper crashed into the wrecked vehicle, instantly killing two people, Mohini Devi and Fagli, on the spot. Ambulance driver Sunil and another person later succumbed to their injuries at a Jodhpur hospital. Ashok suffered injuries in the accident but survived.
