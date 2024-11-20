Tragic Collision: Speeding Dumper Causes Fatal Ambulance Accident

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Pali district, a speeding dumper collided with an ambulance, resulting in the death of four individuals early Wednesday morning. According to Station House Officer Niranjan Singh, the accident occurred while transporting a patient named Ashok from Ahmedabad to Jodhpur.

The ambulance initially struck a stray cattle near Gajangarh, rendering it unusable. Another ambulance was summoned from Jodhpur to facilitate the transfer of Ashok.

As the patient was being moved to the new ambulance, a dumper crashed into the wrecked vehicle, instantly killing two people, Mohini Devi and Fagli, on the spot. Ambulance driver Sunil and another person later succumbed to their injuries at a Jodhpur hospital. Ashok suffered injuries in the accident but survived.

(With inputs from agencies.)