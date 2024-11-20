Left Menu

Government Fast-Tracks Rs 1 Lakh Crore R&D Fund for Private Sector Boost

The government plans to activate a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to boost private sector R&D within a few months. Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth confirmed the initiative, aimed at encouraging private R&D investment, which has lagged despite available tax exemptions. The announcement follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:08 IST
Government Fast-Tracks Rs 1 Lakh Crore R&D Fund for Private Sector Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to propel private sector innovation, the government is set to operationalize the Rs 1 lakh crore fund dedicated to research and development within the upcoming months, confirmed Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Thursday.

Acknowledging the slow uptake of R&D investments by the private sector, despite existing tax exemptions, Seth highlighted the government's strategic role in partnering to encourage more risk-taking in innovation. In pursuit of this goal, financial technology experts and industry leaders have been actively consulted.

This initiative aligns with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier announcement on February 1, 2024, aiming to create a mechanism for private sector-driven R&D at a commercial scale, thus catalyzing an innovation-financing pool worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024